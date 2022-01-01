Go
Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen

The Daily Chew will be in Tuesday-Thursday for the rest of the month!!

1124 South Lewis Avenue

Popular Items

Cookie$2.50
The Mexee$8.75
Black beans, roasted corn and sweet potato, topped with avocado, fresh pico and house-made cilantro-jalapeno pesto. (contains almonds)
Flyin' Hawaiian$8.50
Coconut-ginger kale slaw, roasted sweet potato, bean sprouts, red pepper and grilled pineapple. Finished with housemade, medium spiced, peanut vinaigrette (contains peanuts and coconut)
Fish & Chips (2pc fish)$12.00
Battered Cod fried golden and crispy, served with house made chips, mushy peas, and tartar sauce.
Crispy Ginger Chik'n$12.00
Buffalo Chik'n Mac & Cheeze$12.00
Cheesecake Trio$7.99
Mini versions of our famous cheesecakes: Bourbon Pumpkin, Buttered Pecan, and Salted Caramel Apple Streusel
The Cookie Monster$7.99
Edible chocolate chip cookie dough sandwiched between layers of our chocolate fudge cake, iced in a brown sugar buttercream and finished with a bittersweet chocolate ganache.
Sticky Toffee Pudding$4.00
Lucky Llama$8.50
Peruvian-inspired with black beans, roasted sweet potato, red pepper, carrot and tomato. Topped with spicy, house-made Aji amarillo sauce, peanuts & cilantro. (contains peanuts, cashews)
Location

Tulsa OK

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
