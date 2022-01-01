Go
KitchenAF image
Salad

KitchenAF

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

165 Reviews

$

160 W Lake Mary Blvd

Sanford, FL 32773

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

160 W Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford FL 32773

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

#13 WH Sanford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

4th Street Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

4th Street Bar & Grill is a unique spot to dine & gather with friends in Lake Mary, FL. With a brick-lined sports bar, a full restaurant and a pet-friendly patio with palm trees, we have plenty of space for any special occasion. 4th Street has a full menu of American style food to make your mouth water, as well as a fully stocked bar to help you enjoy the after-hours.

Krazy Greek Kitchen

No reviews yet

From the traditional Gyros, Greek Salad, Hummus, Dolmades and other well known Greek dishes to gourmet dishes such as Grilled Octopus, we blend Mediterranean cuisine tradition with modern creative touches

Roots Raw Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KitchenAF

orange star4.6 • 165 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston