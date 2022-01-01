Kitchen Barons

Go
From Brad Hunsader, the original concept creator and former co-owner of Crate Restaurant in Sturgeon Bay, comes a new Ghost Kitchen concept to the Sturgeon Bay area. Modern comfort cuisine with a twist. Pickup & Delivery

23 West Oak Street

Popular Items

Skye Nachos$10.00
Choice of pulled chicken or steak with onion, cilantro, queso fresco, green onion, red cabbage, baja ranch, and tomatillo creme.
Garlic Shrimp Pasta$11.00
Garlic butter and white wine sauced shrimp tossed with angel hair pasta and dusted with parmesan and green onion. Served with Garlic toast.
OMG... Try This$12.00
Juicy burger with side pork, onions, and our pepperjack mac sauce. Comes with waffle fries or sweet potato fries.
Gyro$9.00
Gyro lamb meat on a grilled pita bread with cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, and our house tzatziki sauce. Comes with waffle fries
Wonton Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
4 Mozzarella sticks hand wrapped in wonton, deep fried, and served with marinara.
Baron Roll$3.00
Wonton stuffed with sauteed shrimp, our cheesy spinach artichoke dip, diced jalapenos, red onion, and red cabbage.
Pepperjack Mac Bowl$4.00
Our house pepperjack sauced mac & cheese with choice of pulled chicken or steak.
Baron Bowl$7.00
Choice of Rice, Quinoa, or Cauliflower Rice and 3 vegetables. Additional veggies available at .50 cents each. Comes with choice of house Baron Bowl sauce: Avocado Cilantro Lime, Orange Marmalade, Chipotle Ranch, or Teriyaki.
Bowls are keto friendly with sauces containing 1.5g cards or less!
BBQ Pulled Chicken$9.00
Seasoned pulled chicken breast with red peppers and grilled pineapple. Topped with a sweet zesty bbq sauce.
Perch Plate$21.00
3-Piece Tempura battered and deep fried perch fillets, coleslaw, and garlic mashed potatoes! Comes with choice of tarter sauce, drawn butter, or malt vinegar.
Perch is fresh local caught from Baileys Harbor Fish Company
23 West Oak Street

Sturgeon Bay WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
