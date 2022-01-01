Go
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern

KitchenCray - Alexandria

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

6909 Metro Park Drive

Alexandria, VA 22310

Pickup

Popular Items

Crabcake BLT$36.00
7oz lump crabcake served on a toasted brioche bun with garlic lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato, bacon and fries.
Mumbo Shrimp$15.00
6 Crispy shrimp tossed in Mumbo sauce
Honey Lemon Pepper Lamb Chops$28.00
Fried marinated lamb chops with a honey lemon pepper drizzle over grits with spinach
Half Order French Toast$6.00
Catfish & Grits$28.00
Deep fried catfish topped with crabmeat over creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
Mumbo Deviled Eggs$6.00
4 Deviled eggs topped with fried chicken tossed in Mumbo sauce
Blackened Salmon$27.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
Seafood Salmon$40.00
Salmon topped with 3 shrimp, and spinach over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with Cajun cream sauce
Shrimp and Grits$25.00
Six jumbo prawns over creamy cheddar grits topped with Cajun turkey sausage and roasted garlic cream sauce.
Chicken & French Toast$26.00
Boneless fried chicken breast over our famous french toast. Topped w/ seasonal berries, caramel and vanilla sauce.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria VA 22310

Directions

