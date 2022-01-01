KitchenCray - DC

Go
1301 H St. NE

Popular Items

8 Pc Wings$17.00
Mac and Cheese$13.00
Fried Shrimp$19.00
6 Crispy shrimp tossed in your choice of Mumbo or Hot Honey sauce
Mumbo Deviled Eggs$6.00
Deviled eggs topped with fried chicken thigh tossed in Mumbo sauce
Catfish & Grits$35.00
Deep fried catfish with jumbo lump crab meat topped with creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
Full Order French Toast$14.00
Blackened Salmon$27.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
Chicken & French Toast$24.00
Boneless fried chicken thigh over our famous french toast. Topped w/ seasonal berries, caramel and vanilla sauce.
Shrimp and Grits$23.00
Six jumbo prawns over creamy cheddar grits topped with Cajun turkey sausage and roasted garlic cream sauce.
Lamb Chops$36.00
Four Thai grilled lamb chops with redskin mashed potatoes and spinach
Location

1301 H St. NE

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
