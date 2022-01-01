Go
Toast

Kitchen Table

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

7533 Sunwood Dr #110 • $$

Avg 4.4 (411 reviews)

Popular Items

Kickin Cheese Curds$11.00
Dusted with Nashville seasoning and drizzled with chipoltle maple honey, served with ranch dressing
Reuben$14.00
Parmigiano crusted marble rye, corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and housemade 1,000 island dressing
Pulled Pork grilled Cheese$14.00
Sourdough bread, caramelized BBQ onions, House Made pulled pork, cheddar and american cheese
KT Burger$15.00
Ground Prime Rib & chuck SMASH patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle, served on a brioche bun.
All smash burgers are locked and loaded with ALL THE FLAVOR A BURGER COULD HAVE. No temperature is taken for these burgers. If you have any questions, please call the restaurant at 763-999-4635
Togo Fish Fry$13.99
Asian Bowl$16.00
Pick your protein. (Chicken, Steak, Tuna, Shrimp) Jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, carrots, radish, cabbage, green onion, jalapeños, and Bang Bang sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, tomato, bleu cheese, with buttermilk ranch
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$14.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, marble jack cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, with buttermilk ranch
French Dip$15.00
Marinated steak, thinly sliced smothered is Swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta, served with au jus.
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in Nashville dry rub, ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on a brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7533 Sunwood Dr #110

Ramsey MN

Sunday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

A family owned and operated restaurant serving up your favorite Mexican dishes! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

Bamboo Village - Anoka

No reviews yet

Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Anoka, Coon Rapids areas.
We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.

Ginger Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Club 300

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston