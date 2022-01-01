Go
Kite & Key Cafe

Small restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm. We also have a coffee and tea shop at the back of the building.

2301 W Franklin St

Popular Items

Build Your Own Scrambler$6.00
Three scrambled eggs with your choice from our fresh ingredients on top of a bed of our German Potatoes. Choice of toast, English Muffin, biscuit or pancake.
Farmhouse$11.00
"Franklin Street Belly Buster"
Two eggs cooked to order, German Potatoes and a side of biscuits and gravy. Choice of bacon, country ham or sausage.
Hot Ham and Cheese$6.95
Thinly sliced ham and pepper jack cheese grilled on a toasted bun. Comes with chips or upgrade to German Potatoes, fruit or a cup of soup for $3.00.
Location

2301 W Franklin St

Evansville IN

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
