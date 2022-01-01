Go
Kites

An Aggieville Tradition Since 1954
Come on in and enjoy!

615 N 12th St

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Texas Style Chicken Fried Steak$14.50
Served with skillet gravy and mashed potatoes
Draft House Nachos$12.00
Crisp tortilla chips piled high with chili, cheddar jack cheese, queso, jalapeños, salsa fresca and sour cream
Classic Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, queso fresco, avocados, tomatoes and bacon choice of dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Massive hand breaded mozzarella sticks served with warm marinara sauce
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
Four crispy chicken tenders served with cream gravy and choice of side.
Kids Chicken Tenders (2)$8.00
Bacon Cheddar Burger$12.00
1/2lb beef patty on a toasted brioche bun, with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese. With your choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in house made buffalo sauce, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato & pepperoncini. Wrapped in a warm spinach tortilla & served with roasted red pepper dipping sauce
Location

615 N 12th St

Manhattan KS

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
