Kitsch'n On Roscoe
Since 1998, Kitsch'n On Roscoe has offered a relaxed & casual neighborhood-style space offering an award-winning comfort food & brunch menu with a hip 70's "funk-ploitation" theme & too many tongue-in-cheek cultural decor references to mention.
We’ve re-opened offering Breakfast, Lunch & Brunch for Al Fresco Dining in our Backyard Patio and Sidewalk Cafe plus Curbside Pickup & Touch-Free Delivery available exclusively via www.kitschn.com
Please consider supporting us during this time. Thank you, stay safe, and take care!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
2005 W Roscoe St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2005 W Roscoe St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Located in Chicago’s Charming Roscoe Village Neighborhood in a boutique storefront (just a mile and a half west of Wrigley Field) and featuring an award-winning alfresco cabana patio (#1 Hidden City Patio - Chicago Magazine), the space combines cozy/chic design elements with urban vintage charm.
Pair Volo’s curated list of boutique wines by the glass with Chef Partner Stephen Dunne’s seasonal menus including small plates, charcuterie, salads, and mains perfect to share or keep to yourself, as well as artisan cheeses to start or finish your meal, and decadent house-made dessert.
In addition to offering mind-blowingly good wine and sublime food, Volo is an acclaimed indie wedding and private event venue, and hosts monthly wine tastings, food & wine pairings, and wine dinners, bringing the faces and personalities behind the wines to our public.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Come on in and enjoy!
The Reveler
WE ARE OPEN!
Dine in & carry out available.
Same Same
Cozy spot serving up craft cocktails with a scratch Thai kitchen offering regional favorites, curries, and Hat Yai Fried Chicken.