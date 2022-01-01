Go
Toast

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

Since 1998, Kitsch'n On Roscoe has offered a relaxed & casual neighborhood-style space offering an award-winning comfort food & brunch menu with a hip 70's "funk-ploitation" theme & too many tongue-in-cheek cultural decor references to mention.
We’ve re-opened offering Breakfast, Lunch & Brunch for Al Fresco Dining in our Backyard Patio and Sidewalk Cafe plus Curbside Pickup & Touch-Free Delivery available exclusively via www.kitschn.com
Please consider supporting us during this time. Thank you, stay safe, and take care!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2005 W Roscoe St • $$

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)

Popular Items

Nova Lox - Half Pound$17.99
per half pound
Tuna Salad - Original$13.99
Per pound (low-fat).
Quart Chicken Noodle$10.98
Chicken and Vegetables w/ noodles.
Cream Cheese - Pound - Chive$7.49
Quart Chicken Matzah Ball$10.98
Chicken and Vegetables w/ matzah balls.
Bagels - Half Dozen$7.49
Equal quantities of each flavor chosen. If we run out of a flavor, we will substitute it with another already chosen. Thanks for your understanding.
Bagels - Dozen$13.99
Equal quantities of each flavor chosen. If we run out of a flavor, we will substitute it with another already chosen. Thanks for your understanding.
Egg White Egg Salad$9.99
Per pound (low-fat).
Cream Cheese - Pound - Plain$6.99
per pound
Homemade Potato Pancakes (Latkes) each$3.75
Once Upon's famous recipe! Comes with sour cream & apple sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2005 W Roscoe St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Located in Chicago’s Charming Roscoe Village Neighborhood in a boutique storefront (just a mile and a half west of Wrigley Field) and featuring an award-winning alfresco cabana patio (#1 Hidden City Patio - Chicago Magazine), the space combines cozy/chic design elements with urban vintage charm.
Pair Volo’s curated list of boutique wines by the glass with Chef Partner Stephen Dunne’s seasonal menus including small plates, charcuterie, salads, and mains perfect to share or keep to yourself, as well as artisan cheeses to start or finish your meal, and decadent house-made dessert.
In addition to offering mind-blowingly good wine and sublime food, Volo is an acclaimed indie wedding and private event venue, and hosts monthly wine tastings, food & wine pairings, and wine dinners, bringing the faces and personalities behind the wines to our public.

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Reveler

No reviews yet

WE ARE OPEN!
Dine in & carry out available.

Same Same

No reviews yet

Cozy spot serving up craft cocktails with a scratch Thai kitchen offering regional favorites, curries, and Hat Yai Fried Chicken.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston