Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kittanning restaurants you'll love

Go
Kittanning restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kittanning

Kittanning's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Scroll right

Must-try Kittanning restaurants

Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar image

PIZZA

Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar

14 Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning

Avg 4.1 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sub (Ribeye)$10.99
Ribeye Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.49
Grilled Chicken, French Fries, Tomato. Cheese & Choice of Dressing.
Additional Veggies by request
Hot Cheese Balls$5.49
More about Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar
Consumer pic

 

Falsetti’s Villa

1563 Ford City Rd, Kittanning

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Falsetti’s Villa
Heroes Bar & Grill - Kittanning image

 

Heroes Bar & Grill - Kittanning

190 Clearfield Pike, Kittanning

No reviews yet
More about Heroes Bar & Grill - Kittanning
Oakwood Tavern image

 

Oakwood Tavern

110 S Jefferson St, Kittanning

No reviews yet
More about Oakwood Tavern
Map

More near Kittanning to explore

Butler

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston