Kittery restaurants you'll love

Go
Kittery restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kittery

Kittery's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Bagels
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Kittery restaurants

Maine Beer Cafe image

 

Maine Beer Cafe

439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1, Kittery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TEXAN BURGER$11.99
2 Season Angus Beef Patties, Pepper jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Chipotle Aiolo and Fried Onions.
COBB SALAD$13.99
Fresh mesclun greens, eggs, tomato, bacon, gorgonzola, and red onion
CLUB CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Brioche Bun. The Chicken Breasts will come dressed as above.
More about Maine Beer Cafe
Ore Nell's BBQ image

 

Ore Nell's BBQ

2 Badgers Island W, Kittery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale Salad$10.50
Pecans, Cotija, Ranch Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onions
1/2lb Brisket$18.00
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request
Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread$6.00
De Arbol Honey
More about Ore Nell's BBQ
Mrs. & Me image

 

Mrs. & Me

400 US Route 1, Kittery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hard Serve Pint$5.75
Soft Serve
Brownie Sundae
More about Mrs. & Me
Blue Mermaid image

 

Blue Mermaid

10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
STEAK & CHEESE$16.00
Caramelized onions, jack cheese, mayo,
Served with house chips
FISH TACOS$14.00
Baby greens, mango slaw, sriracha aioli, cilantro. (2)
SHORT RIB POUTINE$16.00
House cut fries, cheese curds, rib gravy, scallions
More about Blue Mermaid
Lovebirds Donuts image

DONUTS

Lovebirds Donuts

450 US Rte. 1, Kittery

Avg 4.6 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Nog$2.50
the boozy fave is back—a brioche ring is dipped in a creamy glaze loaded with rum, bourbon, and nutmeg
Raspberry Berliner$3.25
brioche shell rolled in sugar and decadently filled with raspberry jam and buttercream
(This donut contains an ingredient that comes from a facility that also handles tree nuts and peanuts.)
Glazed Brioche$2.75
pillowy yeast-raised donut with subtly crisp outer layer and light vanilla glaze
More about Lovebirds Donuts
Rudders Public House image

 

Rudders Public House

70 Wallingford square, kittery

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rudders Public House
t o a s t LLC image

 

t o a s t LLC

7 Shapleigh Rd, Kittery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about t o a s t LLC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kittery

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Kittery to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston