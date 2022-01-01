Kittery restaurants you'll love
Maine Beer Cafe
439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1, Kittery
|TEXAN BURGER
|$11.99
2 Season Angus Beef Patties, Pepper jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Chipotle Aiolo and Fried Onions.
|COBB SALAD
|$13.99
Fresh mesclun greens, eggs, tomato, bacon, gorgonzola, and red onion
|CLUB CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Brioche Bun. The Chicken Breasts will come dressed as above.
Ore Nell's BBQ
2 Badgers Island W, Kittery
|Kale Salad
|$10.50
Pecans, Cotija, Ranch Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onions
|1/2lb Brisket
|$18.00
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request
|Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread
|$6.00
De Arbol Honey
Mrs. & Me
400 US Route 1, Kittery
|Hard Serve Pint
|$5.75
|Soft Serve
|Brownie Sundae
Blue Mermaid
10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery
|STEAK & CHEESE
|$16.00
Caramelized onions, jack cheese, mayo,
Served with house chips
|FISH TACOS
|$14.00
Baby greens, mango slaw, sriracha aioli, cilantro. (2)
|SHORT RIB POUTINE
|$16.00
House cut fries, cheese curds, rib gravy, scallions
DONUTS
Lovebirds Donuts
450 US Rte. 1, Kittery
|The Nog
|$2.50
the boozy fave is back—a brioche ring is dipped in a creamy glaze loaded with rum, bourbon, and nutmeg
|Raspberry Berliner
|$3.25
brioche shell rolled in sugar and decadently filled with raspberry jam and buttercream
(This donut contains an ingredient that comes from a facility that also handles tree nuts and peanuts.)
|Glazed Brioche
|$2.75
pillowy yeast-raised donut with subtly crisp outer layer and light vanilla glaze
t o a s t LLC
7 Shapleigh Rd, Kittery