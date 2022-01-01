Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Kittery

Kittery restaurants
Kittery restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Ore Nell's BBQ

2 Badgers Island W, Kittery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
Served with Waffle Fries or Apple Sauce
More about Ore Nell's BBQ
Blue Mermaid image

 

Blue Mermaid

10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$15.00
5 tenders served with french fries
More about Blue Mermaid

