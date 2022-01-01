Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Kittery
/
Kittery
/
Chicken Tenders
Kittery restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Ore Nell's BBQ
2 Badgers Island W, Kittery
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders
$9.00
Served with Waffle Fries or Apple Sauce
More about Ore Nell's BBQ
Blue Mermaid
10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TENDERS
$15.00
5 tenders served with french fries
More about Blue Mermaid
