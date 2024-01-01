Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Kittery

Go
Kittery restaurants
Toast

Kittery restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Maine Beer Cafe - 439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1

439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1, Kittery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI BOWL$10.00
Experience the bold flavors of our house-made Black Angus Beef Chili, generously loaded with peppers, onions, black beans, chipotle peppers, and tomatoes. Served as a meal with Cornbread, Sour Cream and Cheddar Jack on the side.
More about Maine Beer Cafe - 439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1
Ohana Kitchen image

 

Ohana Kitchen Newburyport

7 Shapleigh Road, Kittery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Ginger Chili Chicken & Shrimp Bowl$17.49
Your choice of base mixed with roasted chicken & baby shrimp, edamame, green onion & our housemade Ginger Chili Vinaigrette sauce. Topped with cucumber, pickled red onion, pineapple, pickled ginger & a generous portion of tempura crunch!
More about Ohana Kitchen Newburyport

Browse other tasty dishes in Kittery

Fritters

Pies

Pudding

Pretzels

Salmon

Kale Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Kittery to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

No reviews yet

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (722 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2515 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (765 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1186 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston