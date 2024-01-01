Chili in Kittery
Kittery restaurants that serve chili
More about Maine Beer Cafe - 439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1
Maine Beer Cafe - 439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1
439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1, Kittery
|CHILI BOWL
|$10.00
Experience the bold flavors of our house-made Black Angus Beef Chili, generously loaded with peppers, onions, black beans, chipotle peppers, and tomatoes. Served as a meal with Cornbread, Sour Cream and Cheddar Jack on the side.
More about Ohana Kitchen Newburyport
Ohana Kitchen Newburyport
7 Shapleigh Road, Kittery
|Large Ginger Chili Chicken & Shrimp Bowl
|$17.49
Your choice of base mixed with roasted chicken & baby shrimp, edamame, green onion & our housemade Ginger Chili Vinaigrette sauce. Topped with cucumber, pickled red onion, pineapple, pickled ginger & a generous portion of tempura crunch!