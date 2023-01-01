Lobster rolls in Kittery
Maine Beer Cafe - 439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1
439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1, Kittery
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.99
Fresh Maine Lobster served in a traditional New England style Grilled Hot Dog Bun. Lightly dressed with mayo and our house spices with a side of Butter & Lemon. Don't want it dressed? Just ask! We can make it naked!
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL SPECIAL
|$16.00
$16 Lobster Rolls available every Thursday. Fresh Maine Lobster served in a traditional New England style Grilled Hot Dog Bun. Lightly dressed with mayo and our house spices with a side of Butter & Lemon. Don't want it dressed? Just ask! We can make it naked!