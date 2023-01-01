Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Kittery

Kittery restaurants
Kittery restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Maine Beer Cafe image

 

Maine Beer Cafe - 439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1

439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1, Kittery

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$25.99
Fresh Maine Lobster served in a traditional New England style Grilled Hot Dog Bun. Lightly dressed with mayo and our house spices with a side of Butter & Lemon. Don't want it dressed? Just ask! We can make it naked!
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL SPECIAL$16.00
$16 Lobster Rolls available every Thursday. Fresh Maine Lobster served in a traditional New England style Grilled Hot Dog Bun. Lightly dressed with mayo and our house spices with a side of Butter & Lemon. Don't want it dressed? Just ask! We can make it naked!
Blue Mermaid image

 

Blue Mermaid - Kittery, Maine

10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery

JUMBO LOBSTER ROLL$42.00
