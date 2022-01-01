Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Kittery

Go
Kittery restaurants
Toast

Kittery restaurants that serve pies

Maine Beer Cafe image

 

Maine Beer Cafe

439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1, Kittery

No reviews yet
Takeout
WHOOPIE PIE$4.99
More about Maine Beer Cafe
Item pic

 

Ore Nell's BBQ

2 Badgers Island W, Kittery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Frito Pie$14.00
Ground Brisket, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Cotija, Pickled Red Onions
More about Ore Nell's BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Kittery

Strawberry Shortcake

Cake

Arugula Salad

Pretzels

Lobsters

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Kittery to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1637 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston