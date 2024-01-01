Salmon in Kittery
Kittery restaurants that serve salmon
More about Ohana Kitchen Newburyport
Ohana Kitchen Newburyport
7 Shapleigh Road, Kittery
|BYO Kids Salmon
|$11.99
NO LIMITS! Kids build your own bowl with 1 protein choice. Smaller portions (12 & under please)
|Regular Ono Salmon
|$15.49
Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce
|Miso Salmon Burrito
|$15.49
Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice
More about Blue Mermaid - Kittery, Maine
Blue Mermaid - Kittery, Maine
10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery
|SCOTTISH SALMON
|$26.00
Mango Chutney, jasmine rice cake, seasonal veg.
GF
|SIDE GRILLED SALMON
|$10.00
Single portion.
|SALMON CLUB WRAP
|$17.00
Salmon, greens, tomato, bacon, avocado, herb aioli
Served with house chips