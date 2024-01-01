Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Kittery

Kittery restaurants
Kittery restaurants that serve salmon

Ohana Kitchen image

 

Ohana Kitchen Newburyport

7 Shapleigh Road, Kittery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BYO Kids Salmon$11.99
NO LIMITS! Kids build your own bowl with 1 protein choice. Smaller portions (12 & under please)
Regular Ono Salmon$15.49
Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce
Miso Salmon Burrito$15.49
Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice
More about Ohana Kitchen Newburyport
Blue Mermaid image

 

Blue Mermaid - Kittery, Maine

10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SCOTTISH SALMON$26.00
Mango Chutney, jasmine rice cake, seasonal veg.
GF
SIDE GRILLED SALMON$10.00
Single portion.
SALMON CLUB WRAP$17.00
Salmon, greens, tomato, bacon, avocado, herb aioli
Served with house chips
More about Blue Mermaid - Kittery, Maine

