Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Kittery

Go
Kittery restaurants
Toast

Kittery restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Mrs. & Me image

 

Mrs. & Me

400 US Route 1, Kittery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake
More about Mrs. & Me
Item pic

DONUTS

Lovebirds Donuts

450 US Rte. 1, Kittery

Avg 4.6 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GBD Strawberry Shortcake$24.00
giant brioche ring leaded with fresh strawberries and buttercream (serves 8)
GBD Gluten-Free Strawberry Shortcake$32.00
giant vanilla cake donut loaded with fresh strawberries and buttercream (serves 8)
Strawberry Shortcake$3.50
Our all-time most popular donut! Pillowy brioche layered with fresh strawberries, buttercream, and vanilla drizzle.
More about Lovebirds Donuts

Browse other tasty dishes in Kittery

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Arugula Salad

Pretzels

Lobsters

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Kittery to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston