Kitty Hawk American restaurants you'll love

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
TRiO Restaurant & Market
3708 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
Popular items
French Dip
|$16.00
Thinly sliced house roasted roast beef, provolone, and TRiO caramelized onion dip on a demi baguette. Served with au jus.
Brie & Prosciutto Panini
|$13.00
Thinly sliced La Quercia Prosciutto Americano and imported brie with rosemary fig spread
House Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Made with our artisan cheese blend and a drizzle of truffle oil
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Art’s Place
4624 Virginia Dare Trl N, Kitty Hawk
Popular items
Blues Burger
|$13.00
Bleu cheese, grilled red onions, spinach & balsamic reduction.
Western Burger
|$13.50
Cheddar cheese, bacon, 2 onion rings, barbeque sauce, lettuce, & tomato.
Pimento Burger
|$13.00
Pimento cheese, bacon, and jalapenos.
NC Coast Grill and Bar
1184 Duck Road, Southern Shores
Popular items
Tastefully Fit Bowl
|$21.00
Warmed jasmine rice, sliced avocado, pickled veggies, ponzu sauce with your choice of lean protein
Bulgogi Steak Wrap
|$16.00
Korean marinated flank steak | slaw | provolone cheese | warm flour tortilla
Sexy Southern Caesar
|$11.00
Hearts of romaine, sliced avocado, hard boiled egg, salt & vinegar chicharrons (GF)
Red Sky Cafe
1197 Duck Rd, Southern Shores
Popular items
SLAMMING CHICKEN, BRIE & BACON
|$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast | brie | bacon | bianca roll | jalapeno orange marmalade
BUTTER & BEET SALAD
|$12.00
field greens | roasted butternut squash | red beets | crispy pancetta | fresh thyme vinaigrette | goat cheese
CHEF'S FISH OF THE MOMENT
|$27.00
seared local fresh catch | cilantro stung jasmine rice | match stick local squash | green tail shrimp | tikka masala sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill
4020 North Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
Popular items
Shrimp Dinner
|$20.99
Scallops Dinner
|$34.99
Cup Shrimp & Corn Chowder
|$4.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Argyles Restaurant
4716 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
Popular items
Shrimp Daniel
|$25.95
Large shrimp stuffed with our crabcake and topped with a shrimp and lobster sauce. Served with risotto and vegetable.
Meat and Cheese Omelette
|$9.95
Fresh Fruit Crepes
|$9.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table and Tavern
1314 Duck Rd, Duck
Popular items
Tavern Fries
|$7.00
Fresh cut fries tossed with herb butter and our smoky parmesan seasoning
Seasonal Pasta
|$22.00
Casarecce pasta, Grilled shrimp, pork belly, andouille sausage and a creamy pan sauce with mushrooms, smoked garlic, and fennel topped with fresh arugula tossed in lemon balsamic and finished with pecorino romano
One Crab Cake
|$24.00
One seared lump and jumbo lump cake served with house mac and cheese and a sauté of spinach, chili roasted tomatoes and shallots.