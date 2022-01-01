Kitty Hawk bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Kitty Hawk
More about TRiO Restaurant & Market
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
TRiO Restaurant & Market
3708 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$16.00
Thinly sliced house roasted roast beef, provolone, and TRiO caramelized onion dip on a demi baguette. Served with au jus.
|Brie & Prosciutto Panini
|$13.00
Thinly sliced La Quercia Prosciutto Americano and imported brie with rosemary fig spread
|House Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Made with our artisan cheese blend and a drizzle of truffle oil
More about Eventide
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Eventide
1190 Duck Road, Duck
|Popular items
|Medium Board
|$21.00
choose one: parrano (cow, hard) or truffle cheddar (semi-soft, cow); served with serrano, spanish olives, whole grain mustard, honey, nut mix, crackers, baguette
|Bold Board
|$21.00
choose one: ossau iraty (hard, sheep) or blue stilton (soft, cow); served with prosciutto, honeycrisp apple slices, today's jam, nut mix, crackers, baguette
|Hummus Board
|$20.00
hummus, marinated feta, cucumber, marinated artichoke with roasted red pepper + garlic, olive tapenade, crackers, naan
More about Red Sky Cafe
Red Sky Cafe
1197 Duck Rd, Southern Shores
|Popular items
|SLAMMING CHICKEN, BRIE & BACON
|$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast | brie | bacon | bianca roll | jalapeno orange marmalade
|BUTTER & BEET SALAD
|$12.00
field greens | roasted butternut squash | red beets | crispy pancetta | fresh thyme vinaigrette | goat cheese
|CHEF'S FISH OF THE MOMENT
|$27.00
seared local fresh catch | cilantro stung jasmine rice | match stick local squash | green tail shrimp | tikka masala sauce
More about Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill
4020 North Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|Shrimp Dinner
|$20.99
|Scallops Dinner
|$34.99
|Cup Shrimp & Corn Chowder
|$4.99
More about Argyles Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Argyles Restaurant
4716 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|Shrimp Daniel
|$25.95
Large shrimp stuffed with our crabcake and topped with a shrimp and lobster sauce. Served with risotto and vegetable.
|Meat and Cheese Omelette
|$9.95
|Fresh Fruit Crepes
|$9.95
More about The Village Table and Tavern
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table and Tavern
1314 Duck Rd, Duck
|Popular items
|Tavern Fries
|$7.00
Fresh cut fries tossed with herb butter and our smoky parmesan seasoning
|Seasonal Pasta
|$22.00
Casarecce pasta, Grilled shrimp, pork belly, andouille sausage and a creamy pan sauce with mushrooms, smoked garlic, and fennel topped with fresh arugula tossed in lemon balsamic and finished with pecorino romano
|One Crab Cake
|$24.00
One seared lump and jumbo lump cake served with house mac and cheese and a sauté of spinach, chili roasted tomatoes and shallots.