Kitty Hawk bars & lounges you'll love

TRiO Restaurant & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

TRiO Restaurant & Market

3708 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$16.00
Thinly sliced house roasted roast beef, provolone, and TRiO caramelized onion dip on a demi baguette. Served with au jus.
Brie & Prosciutto Panini$13.00
Thinly sliced La Quercia Prosciutto Americano and imported brie with rosemary fig spread
House Grilled Cheese$11.00
Made with our artisan cheese blend and a drizzle of truffle oil
Eventide image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Eventide

1190 Duck Road, Duck

Avg 5 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Board$21.00
choose one: parrano (cow, hard) or truffle cheddar (semi-soft, cow); served with serrano, spanish olives, whole grain mustard, honey, nut mix, crackers, baguette
Bold Board$21.00
choose one: ossau iraty (hard, sheep) or blue stilton (soft, cow); served with prosciutto, honeycrisp apple slices, today's jam, nut mix, crackers, baguette
Hummus Board$20.00
hummus, marinated feta, cucumber, marinated artichoke with roasted red pepper + garlic, olive tapenade, crackers, naan
Red Sky Cafe image

 

Red Sky Cafe

1197 Duck Rd, Southern Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SLAMMING CHICKEN, BRIE & BACON$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast | brie | bacon | bianca roll | jalapeno orange marmalade
BUTTER & BEET SALAD$12.00
field greens | roasted butternut squash | red beets | crispy pancetta | fresh thyme vinaigrette | goat cheese
CHEF'S FISH OF THE MOMENT$27.00
seared local fresh catch | cilantro stung jasmine rice | match stick local squash | green tail shrimp | tikka masala sauce
Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill

4020 North Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.4 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Dinner$20.99
Scallops Dinner$34.99
Cup Shrimp & Corn Chowder$4.99
Argyles Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Argyles Restaurant

4716 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.1 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Daniel$25.95
Large shrimp stuffed with our crabcake and topped with a shrimp and lobster sauce. Served with risotto and vegetable.
Meat and Cheese Omelette$9.95
Fresh Fruit Crepes$9.95
The Village Table and Tavern image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table and Tavern

1314 Duck Rd, Duck

Avg 4.3 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Fries$7.00
Fresh cut fries tossed with herb butter and our smoky parmesan seasoning
Seasonal Pasta$22.00
Casarecce pasta, Grilled shrimp, pork belly, andouille sausage and a creamy pan sauce with mushrooms, smoked garlic, and fennel topped with fresh arugula tossed in lemon balsamic and finished with pecorino romano
One Crab Cake$24.00
One seared lump and jumbo lump cake served with house mac and cheese and a sauté of spinach, chili roasted tomatoes and shallots.
Sandtrap Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sandtrap Tavern

300 W Eckner St, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.4 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

The Blue Point

1240 Duck Rd, Duck

Avg 4.5 (3293 reviews)
Takeout
