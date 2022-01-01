Kitty Hawk breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Kitty Hawk

Art’s Place image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Art’s Place

4624 Virginia Dare Trl N, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Blues Burger$13.00
Bleu cheese, grilled red onions, spinach & balsamic reduction.
Western Burger$13.50
Cheddar cheese, bacon, 2 onion rings, barbeque sauce, lettuce, & tomato.
Pimento Burger$13.00
Pimento cheese, bacon, and jalapenos.
More about Art’s Place
Argyles Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Argyles Restaurant

4716 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.1 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp Daniel$25.95
Large shrimp stuffed with our crabcake and topped with a shrimp and lobster sauce. Served with risotto and vegetable.
Meat and Cheese Omelette$9.95
Fresh Fruit Crepes$9.95
More about Argyles Restaurant
Sandtrap Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sandtrap Tavern

300 W Eckner St, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.4 (423 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sandtrap Tavern

