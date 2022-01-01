Kitty Hawk breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Kitty Hawk
More about Art’s Place
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Art’s Place
4624 Virginia Dare Trl N, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|Blues Burger
|$13.00
Bleu cheese, grilled red onions, spinach & balsamic reduction.
|Western Burger
|$13.50
Cheddar cheese, bacon, 2 onion rings, barbeque sauce, lettuce, & tomato.
|Pimento Burger
|$13.00
Pimento cheese, bacon, and jalapenos.
More about Argyles Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Argyles Restaurant
4716 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|Shrimp Daniel
|$25.95
Large shrimp stuffed with our crabcake and topped with a shrimp and lobster sauce. Served with risotto and vegetable.
|Meat and Cheese Omelette
|$9.95
|Fresh Fruit Crepes
|$9.95