Kitty Hawk sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Kitty Hawk
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Eventide
1190 Duck Road, Duck
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$6.00
shaved cheese, cherry tomato, red onion, mixed greens
|Pimento Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
housemade pimento, country ham, on country loaf, side of hot honey for dipping
*gluten free bread unavailable
|Snack Trio
|$10.00
sample of our most popular items! housemade chicken salad, pimento cheese, and blue cheese spread with honeycrisp apple slices, crackers, and celery.
Barrier Island Bagels
4716 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|The Jersey Morning
|$10.25
Choice of Bagel, Cream Cheese, Capers, Lox, Tomato & Onion
|The Hangover
|$9.00
Choice of Bagel, Double Toasted with Double Bacon, Double Egg, Double Cheddar
|BLT
|$7.25
Choice of Bagel, Double Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo