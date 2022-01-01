Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kitty Hawk sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Kitty Hawk

Eventide image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Eventide

1190 Duck Road, Duck

Avg 5 (75 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$6.00
shaved cheese, cherry tomato, red onion, mixed greens
Pimento Grilled Cheese$10.00
housemade pimento, country ham, on country loaf, side of hot honey for dipping
*gluten free bread unavailable
Snack Trio$10.00
sample of our most popular items! housemade chicken salad, pimento cheese, and blue cheese spread with honeycrisp apple slices, crackers, and celery.
More about Eventide
Barrier Island Bagels image

 

Barrier Island Bagels

4716 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Jersey Morning$10.25
Choice of Bagel, Cream Cheese, Capers, Lox, Tomato & Onion
The Hangover$9.00
Choice of Bagel, Double Toasted with Double Bacon, Double Egg, Double Cheddar
BLT$7.25
Choice of Bagel, Double Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Barrier Island Bagels
Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill

4020 North Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.4 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup Shrimp & Corn Chowder$4.99
Flounder Dinner$21.99
More about Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill

