Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg sandwiches in
Kitty Hawk
/
Kitty Hawk
/
Egg Sandwiches
Kitty Hawk restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Coastal Cravings - 1209 Duck Road
1209 Duck Road, Duck
No reviews yet
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$5.00
On a Soft Roll, Biscuit or English Muffin
More about Coastal Cravings - 1209 Duck Road
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Art's Place
4624 Virginia Dare Trl N, Kitty Hawk
Avg 4.7
(1 review)
Egg Sandwich
$4.50
More about Art's Place
Browse other tasty dishes in Kitty Hawk
Cake
Tacos
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Clams
French Toast
More near Kitty Hawk to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Nags Head
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Kill Devil Hills
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Corolla
No reviews yet
Moyock
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Manteo
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(860 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston