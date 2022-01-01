Home fries in Kitty Hawk

Go
Kitty Hawk restaurants
Toast

Kitty Hawk restaurants that serve home fries

Barrier Island Bagels image

 

Barrier Island Bagels

4716 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Fries$2.99
More about Barrier Island Bagels
Argyles Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Argyles Restaurant

4716 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.1 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Home Fries$2.99
More about Argyles Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Kitty Hawk

Hummus

Map

More near Kitty Hawk to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Nags Head

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Manteo

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kill Devil Hills

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Morehead City

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston