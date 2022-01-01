Hummus in Kitty Hawk

Kitty Hawk restaurants that serve hummus

Eventide image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Eventide

1190 Duck Road, Duck

Avg 5 (75 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Board$20.00
hummus, marinated feta, cucumber, marinated artichoke with roasted red pepper + garlic, olive tapenade, crackers, naan
More about Eventide
The Village Table and Tavern image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table and Tavern

1314 Duck Rd, Duck

Avg 4.3 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Bean Hummus$12.00
A refreshing take on our classic Hummus recipe, with cannellini beans and hints of garlic. Served with fresh naan bread, castlevetrano & kalamata olives, heirloom tomatoes, roasted red peppers, & feta cheese.
More about The Village Table and Tavern

Map

Map

