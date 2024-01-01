Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Key lime pies in
Kitty Hawk
/
Kitty Hawk
/
Key Lime Pies
Kitty Hawk restaurants that serve key lime pies
Coastal Cravings - 1209 Duck Road
1209 Duck Road, Duck
No reviews yet
key Lime Pie
$8.00
More about Coastal Cravings - 1209 Duck Road
Jimmy's Seafood Buffet
4117 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk
No reviews yet
KEY LIME PIE
$4.99
More about Jimmy's Seafood Buffet
