Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Kitty Hawk

Go
Kitty Hawk restaurants
Toast

Kitty Hawk restaurants that serve key lime pies

Consumer pic

 

Coastal Cravings - 1209 Duck Road

1209 Duck Road, Duck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Coastal Cravings - 1209 Duck Road
Banner pic

 

Jimmy's Seafood Buffet

4117 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk

No reviews yet
Takeout
KEY LIME PIE$4.99
More about Jimmy's Seafood Buffet

Browse other tasty dishes in Kitty Hawk

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Mahi Mahi

Tacos

Pies

Clams

Pretzels

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Kitty Hawk to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Nags Head

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Kill Devil Hills

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Manteo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

No reviews yet

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (22 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston