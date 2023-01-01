Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Kitty Hawk

Kitty Hawk restaurants that serve pies

Coastal Cravings - 1209 Duck Road

1209 Duck Road, Duck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Pecan Pie$6.00
More about Coastal Cravings - 1209 Duck Road
Art’s Place image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Art's Place

4624 Virginia Dare Trl N, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$5.00
More about Art's Place

