Sundaes in Kitty Hawk

Kitty Hawk restaurants
Toast

Kitty Hawk restaurants that serve sundaes

Coastal Cravings - 1209 Duck Road

1209 Duck Road, Duck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Brownie Sundae$8.00
Winks’s Ice Cream - 4624 North Virginia Dare Trail

4626 North Virginia Dare Trail, Kitty Hawk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sundaes 1 Scoop$5.50
1 scoop of your choice plus Hot Fudge, Cherries and Whipped Cream
Sundaes 3 Scoops$7.50
3 scoop of your choice plus Hot Fudge, Cherries and Whipped Cream
