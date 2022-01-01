Go
Kizl's Family Restaurant image
American
Italian

Kizl's Family Restaurant

Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

770 Reviews

$

2014 West St

SOUTHINGTON, CT 06489

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Sausage Egg Snd$3.95
sausage links & fried egg on a hard roll
Iced Coffee$2.75
Garden Omelet$9.95
3 eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli & american cheese, served with home fries & toast
Two Eggs$4.45
two large farm eggs cooked any style you like, served with home fries & your choice of toast
Single Pancake$2.75
single pancake
Bacon Egg Snd$3.95
bacon & fried egg on a hard roll
Small Lemonade$2.75
Home Fries$3.55
hand cut grilled home fries
Breakfast Sliders$10.95
2 sausage patties on english muffins, cheddar, bacon, over easy egg, side of home fries
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, peppers, tomato & cheddar cheese rolled in a wrap, served with home fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm

