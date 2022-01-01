Go
Kizuki - Indiana

Authentic Japanese Ramen & Izakaya

2450 E 146th St

Popular Items

Japanese Bun$4.50
ボークバン Japanese pasty bun stuffed with Pork or Chicken
Spicy Miso Ramen$15.50
辛味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.
Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium$15.00
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic.
Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional$17.00
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium.
Vegetable Ramen$12.00
ベジタブルラーメン All-vegetarian shiitake mushroom and kelp stock flavored with miso, sesame, and soy sauce.
Shoyu Ramen Traditional$12.00
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan
Chicken Karaage$6.50
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Pork Gyoza$6.00
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Spicy Ramen Traditional$14.00
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations.
Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional$14.00
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
Location

2450 E 146th St

Carmel IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
