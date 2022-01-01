Go
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Kirkland

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

120 Park Ln #B

Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
Chicken Karaage$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Shoyu
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan
Garlic Tonkotsu
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
Yuzu Shio
ゆず塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, and Japanese citrus base, pork, and chicken base
Chicken Wings
鶏手羽 Housemade crispy marinated chicken wings topped with a citrusy garlic glazed
Spicy Ramen
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Geso Karaage$6.50
イカゲソの唐揚げ Traditional deep-fried squid tentacles with Japanese citrus and chili pepper
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Tonkotsu Shoyu
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
Kirkland WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Ristorante Paradiso

Ristorante Paradiso offers authentic Italian cuisine inspired by the owner's Sardinian roots in the middle of Kirkland. Choose from our extensive wine list, enjoy excellent service, and gourmet cuisine prepared by our top chefs.

Homegrown - Kirkland

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

Cactus Restaurant

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House

Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House is a local, family owned restaurant operating since 2015. It is our goal to provide our guests quality and fresh sushi. Using traditional and modern techniques we hope everyone will find something to enjoy!

