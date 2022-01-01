Go
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

1538 N Clybourn Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (459 reviews)

Popular Items

Edamame$4.00
枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional$14.50
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Hakata Ramen$14.80
博多ラーメン Super Pork
Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium$14.50
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic.
Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional$14.50
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
Chicken Rich Traditional$13.80
鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken char-shu
Chicken Karaage$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Spicy Ramen Traditional$14.00
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Spicy Ramen Less Sodium$14.00
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Restroom
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Location

1538 N Clybourn Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
