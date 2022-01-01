Go
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

827 SW 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Shoyu
鶏醬油ラーメン A clear broth shoyu ramen topped with chicken chashu
Garlic Tonkotsu
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Tonkotsu Shoyu
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
Chicken Karaage$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Spicy Ramen
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Spicy Chicken Tan Tan
スパイシーチキンタンタンTantan ramen is a riff on Chinese dandan noodles. According to ramen lore, its name refers to a type of carrying pole (Dan Dan) used by walking street vendors who noodles to passer-by. With this dish, we follow the tradition by serving the tantan with half the soup when compared to other ramen. The broth has a deep flavor with creamy sesame and mild spice. Toppings: Ground marinated chicken, greens, bamboo shoots, and scallions
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

827 SW 2nd Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
