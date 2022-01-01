Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
4203 SW Alaska St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4203 SW Alaska St
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MOTO
Detroit Roman style pizza done like the pros. , made with lots of love n passion!
The Lodge Sports Grille
Great Food, Drinks and Sports
IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
Come in and enjoy!
Coastline Burgers
Serving take-out & delivery through contact-free online ordering or self-service Kiosk! Stay Healthy!