Go
Toast

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

4203 SW Alaska St • $$

Avg 4.8 (1640 reviews)

Popular Items

Karaage Don$12.00
唐揚げ丼 Everyone’s favorite chicken karaage on a bed of rice, salad greens, tomatoes and drizzled with our special sesame dressing
Large Pork Chashu Don$10.00
焼き豚丼（大）Kukai signature grilled chashu on a bed of rice drizzled with housemade sauce, and green onions
corn$1.50
woodear$1.50
tofu$1.50
Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
scallions$1.50
yasai$1.50
chicken chashu$3.00
beansprouts$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

4203 SW Alaska St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MOTO

No reviews yet

Detroit Roman style pizza done like the pros. , made with lots of love n passion!

The Lodge Sports Grille

No reviews yet

Great Food, Drinks and Sports
IN A FUN, FAMILY ATMOSPHERE!

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coastline Burgers

No reviews yet

Serving take-out & delivery through contact-free online ordering or self-service Kiosk! Stay Healthy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston