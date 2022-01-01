Go
KJ's Pickle Barrel

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

355 Market St • $

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Wicked Tuna Melt$8.95
Tuna Salad Melted Swiss & wickles Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Relish on a Toasted Sub Roll
Italian$8.95
Capicola Ham Genoa Salami Pepperoni Provolonce Cheese on a sub roll
Wicked Buffalo$8.95
Buffalo Chicken Breast Sriracha Ranch Melted American & Wickles Spicy Red Sandwich Spread on a Toasted Sub Roll
Smoke & Fire$9.50
Smoked Turkey , Bacon & Ghost Pepper Jack & Bacon Aioli Grilled On Sub Roll
Gold Peak Tea$2.25
Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak$9.95
Shaved Chicken Breast, Aged Sharp Provolone, Bacon & Ranch Dressing
Cobb$9.95
Romaine Lettuce , Tomato , Bacon , Roast Chicken , Hard Boiled Egg , Avocado & Blue Cheese
Legend Whiz Cheesesteak$9.95
Select Shaved Sirloin, Original Cheez Whiz & Fried Onions
Hipster$8.95
Oven Roasted Turkey Melted Cooper Cheese & Chitople Mayo On a Toasted sub roll
Garden
Romaine Lettuce ,Tomato, Cucumber ,Onion & Shredded Carrot
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

355 Market St

Kingston PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

