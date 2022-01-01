K&J Seafood
K&J Seafood has officially brought “Nawlins to the Nati”! Serving fresh, authentically prepared Louisiana style dishes with seafood at the center. Our food, including signature seasonings and sauces, give you the feeling of jazz, drinks and soul - just like Nawlins. Visit our website kjseafood.com for hours, locations, menus and more.
Popular Items
Location
4928 Reading Road
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
