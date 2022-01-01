Go
K&J Seafood

K&J Seafood has officially brought “Nawlins to the Nati”! Serving fresh, authentically prepared Louisiana style dishes with seafood at the center. Our food, including signature seasonings and sauces, give you the feeling of jazz, drinks and soul - just like Nawlins. Visit our website kjseafood.com for hours, locations, menus and more.

4928 Reading Road

Popular Items

Corn$4.00
Cajun boiled eggs (2)$3.00
Seafood Fry$8.00
Cajun seasoned fries topped with a drizzle of our classic garlic butter, lump crab meat and a shrimp, homemade cheese sauce, turkey bacon crumbles and topped with sautéed shrimp
Po Boy$15.00
Fried colossal shrimp or catfish on a seared buttered roll with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickle with our K&J Signature Grenade sauce
Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Slow cooked creamy cheese grits topped with sautéed shrimp and chicken sausage prepared with a host of Nawlins flavor!
Crab Boil$36.00
Snow crab, colossal shrimp, corn potatoes, sausage (beef or Turkey) and a seasoned boiled egg
Louisiana Fried Fish
Southern style whiting or catfish deep fried in our housemade cajun breading. Served with Cajun fries
Low Country Boil$22.00
½ pound or full pound of colossal shrimp, corn, potatoes, sausage (beef or Turkey) and a seasoned boiled egg
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
3 tacos stuffed with sautéed shrimp on a bed of chipotle slaw and topped with mango salsa and a drizzle of cilantro lime sour cream. Served in a warm tortilla
Buckeye Basket$13.00
Eight Fried colossal shrimp tossed in our signature Mt. Adams sauce or served with a sauce on the side (Mt. Adams or Grenade) and served with Cajun fries
Location

Cincinnati OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
