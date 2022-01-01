Go
Main pic

KKatie's Burger Bar - Plymouth

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

38 Main Street Extension

Plymouth, MA 02360

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

38 Main Street Extension, Plymouth MA 02360

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Lucioso's Pub

No reviews yet

Lucioso's Pub is located at the historic Jenney Grist Mill in "America's Hometown" of Plymouth, Massachusetts. It is the culmination of a joint business venture of John Luce and Gabriel Daher, two longtime friends who grew up together and worked in the restaurant industry for many years together.
John Luce opened a pizza shop named Lucioso's Pizza in 2004 and had always dreamed of opening a full-fledged restaurant and sports bar. When the opportunity came, he sought out Gabriel Daher to partner with and bring the place to fruition.
The name Lucioso comes from the Spanish word "osioso," which means lazy, and the last name, Luce. Thus Lucioso, which was the nickname Gabriel called John when they worked together. While the two are definitely not lazy, they encourage a casual and laid-back lifestyle. "Relax," "Calm Down," and "Chill Out" are phrases you'll hear at Lucioso's. Now come out and have some good times!

Surfside Smokehouse

No reviews yet

http://surfsidesmokehouse.com/

Main Street Sports Bar and Grill - MA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Su Casa

No reviews yet

Buen Provecho!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

KKatie's Burger Bar - Plymouth

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston