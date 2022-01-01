KKOS Bar & Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
7874 NW 52nd st
Doral, FL 33166
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
7874 NW 52nd st, Doral FL 33166
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Taima Urban Food & Latin Tap
Thanks and Enjoy!
Pisco y Nazca
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.
The Doral Yard
Enjoy innovative food and drink from our culinary vendors, in addition to our full bar.
Bachour Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!