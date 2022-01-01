Go
Klein's Fish Market

Klein's has been a family owned business for over 91 years! Come and experience Klein's Fish Market, Waterside Cafe, Grill Room and Tiki Bar conveniently located at River Road and Main Street on the Scenic Shark River in Belmar, New Jersey. There's something for everyone at Klein's with our vast selection of fresh seafood, sushi, soups, salads, burgers, and pasta dishes. At Klein's, you will find a relaxing ambiance with all of your favorite cocktails!

708 River Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Fish Tacos$16.95
Flounder Sandwich$20.95
Lobster Roll$23.95
Boom Boom Shrimp$14.95
New England Bowl$8.00
Side Waffle Fries$5.00
Fried Fish Tacos$16.95
Organic Salmon Platter$29.95
Fish and Chips$21.95
Flounder Francaise Platter$31.95
Location

Belmar NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
