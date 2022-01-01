Klein's Fish Market - Retail
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
708 River Rd
Belmar, NJ 07719
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
708 River Rd, Belmar NJ 07719
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Heaven
Come in and enjoy!
Klein's Fish Market
Klein's has been a family owned business for over 91 years! Come and experience Klein's Fish Market, Waterside Cafe, Grill Room and Tiki Bar conveniently located at River Road and Main Street on the Scenic Shark River in Belmar, New Jersey. There's something for everyone at Klein's with our vast selection of fresh seafood, sushi, soups, salads, burgers, and pasta dishes. At Klein's, you will find a relaxing ambiance with all of your favorite cocktails!
Sonny's Grille
Come in and enjoy!
10th Ave Burrito Co.
Authentic Mexi-Cali Cuisine