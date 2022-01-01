Go
  Klondike Kates Restaurant

Klondike Kates Restaurant

The heart of Main Street on UD campus. A place for everyone to come and enjoy great pub fare food with live entertainment and great cocktails.

158 East Main street

Popular Items

BBQ Pork Mac N Cheese$13.00
cheddar cheese, bbq pulled pork Kate's mac & cheese on Texas toast
Sweet and Spicy Wrap$15.00
crispy fried chicken tossed with sweet and spicy sauce, along with avocado , cucumber, carrots, mixed greens and almond slices, in a flour tortilla
Bavarian Pretzels$10.00
warm soft pretzels, served with honey mustard & warm cheese sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
seasoned grilled chicken, crisp romaine, grated romano, creamy Caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Kate's Original Nacho$16.00
fried corn tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, black olives, melted cheese, sour cream, salsa and refried beans
Lednums Cali Chicken$15.00
grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fire roasted tomatoes, Monterey jack cheddar cheese, and sriracha aioli, on toasted ciabatta
Pueblo Salad$15.00
romaine lettuce with blackened grilled chicken, black beans, roasted red peppers, cilantro corn salsa, queso fresco, avocado & diced tomatoes, served with jalapeño ranch dressing
Main Street Burger$14.00
burger topped with crispy bacon & cheddar cheese, on a burger bun
Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
fried golden brown, side of french fries
Chicken Pesto$15.00
grilled chicken breast, house-made basil pesto, mozzarella, fire roasted tomatoes and red onions, on toasted ciabatta
Location

158 East Main street

Newark DE

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
