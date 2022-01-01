Go
KN Drive-In

Family owned and operated diner since 1960. Serving home style food at great prices!

HAMBURGERS

514 E Broadway Street • $

Avg 4.5 (523 reviews)

Popular Items

Tater Tots (Tgo)$2.50
French Fries (Tgo)$2.50
Egg Roll (Tgo)$2.99
Crispy Chicken Salad (Tgo)$7.99
KN Root Beer (L)
Cheeseburger (Tgo)$6.24
French Fries (Di)$2.50
Shrimp Basket (Tgo)$9.25
Sweet Tea (L)$1.25
Tea (L)$1.25
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

514 E Broadway Street

Cuero TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

