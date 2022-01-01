Go
Knead Doughnuts - Westerly

Made from scratch daily. Fresh, local ingredients. Classic flavors mixed with fun, seasonal flavors.

16 Broad St

Popular Items

Flourless Chocolate$3.00
Moist chocolate cake. Dressed with our vanilla glaze.
Vanilla Sprinkled$3.50
Our classic vanilla glazed topped with colorful sprinkles
Triple Coconut$3.50
A Coconut Cake doughnut, coated in a coconut glaze. Finished with toasted, shredded coconut.
Cinnamon Roll- KNEAD$4.00
Our brioche dough rolled with cinnamon and topped with a house made cinnamon glaze.
Chocolate Frosted$4.00
Brioche, chocolate buttercream frosting. Rainbow sprinkles.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.00
A cinnamon old fashioned topped with house-made struesel.
Brown Butter Pecan$4.25
Brioche base coated in a brown butter glaze. Topped with fresh toasted pecans.
Jelly$4.10
Our brioche dough filled with seasonal jam, rolled hot in granulated sugar.
Chocolate$3.50
A sweet moist dark chocolate cake doughnut fully covered in our house made vanilla glaze.
Vanilla$3.50
Our brioche base, topped with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.
Location

16 Broad St

Westerly RI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
