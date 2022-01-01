Go
Knead Market

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

1233 North 3rd Street Broad Street Market, Stone Bldg • $

Avg 5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni$12.00
tomato sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and pepperoni
The Butcher$16.00
tomato sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and shredded mozzarella
Margherita$13.00
tomato sauce topped with Caputo Brothers fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
Funghi$14.00
roasted garlic cream topped with shredded mozzarella and fresh creminis, shiitakes, and duxelles
Honey Badger$14.00
tomato sauce topped with spicy soppressata, shredded mozzarella and hot honey (spicy and sweet)
Choke Artie$15.00
roasted garlic cream topped with shredded mozzarella, spinach, and artichokes
White Pie$10.00
roasted garlic cream topped with shredded mozzarella
Red Pie$10.00
tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella
Spicy Kahuna$14.50
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, topped with bacon, pineapple, and jalapeños
Location

1233 North 3rd Street Broad Street Market, Stone Bldg

Harrisburg PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
