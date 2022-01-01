Go
Knead Slice Shop

PIZZA

937 N. 3rd St • $

Avg 4.6 (98 reviews)

Popular Items

Rocket Man Salad$12.00
arugula, candied walnuts, grana padano, Caputo Brothers fresh cheese curds, rosemary-garlic croutons, and lemon vinaigrette
Red Pie$20.00
tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella
Pepperoni$24.00
tomato sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and pepperoni
Baby Badger Pie$25.00
classic pepperoni pizza kicked up a notch with hot honey (spicy and sweet)
Drunk Grandma$22.00
creamy vodka sauce and shredded mozzarella
Margherita Pie$28.00
tomato sauce topped with Caputo Brothers fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
Baby Badger Slice$3.50
pepperoni slice topped with hot honey
Small Garlic Knots$3.50
four hand-knotted dough, tossed in garlic-butter, topped with parmesan cheese, and served with a side of tomato sauce
Red Slice$2.75
Build Your Own Grandma Pie$20.00
square, pan-style pizza topped with garlicky tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

937 N. 3rd St

Harrisburg PA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
