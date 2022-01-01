Go
Toast

Knead Great Pizza

It's what you Knead!

PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

2101 W North Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (357 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved romano, caesar dressing.
Alice In Wonderland Pizza$20.00
Pizza with red sauce and mozzarella topped with prosciutto, arugula, olive oil and shaved romano.
Beet Arugula Salad$11.00
Arugula, sliced beets, pistachios, lemon vinaigrette
Delectable Maui Pizza$19.00
Red sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, red onion and mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$16.00
red sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Watch The Cows Kiss Pizza$19.00
red sauce, shallots, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and 3 cheese blend (mozzarella, cheddar, shaved romano)
Cheesy Garlic Bread$13.00
garlic oil and shredded mozzarella brushed and baked on flatbread. Served with marinara on the side.
Sausage Pizza$17.00
red sauce, ground Italian sausage, mozzarella
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2101 W North Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

One Off Hospitality Events

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Star Wicker Park

No reviews yet

Tacos. Whiskey. Honky Tonk. Big Star is a bourbon and beer-focused, taco-slinging, late-night honky-tonk in the heart of Chicago’s Wicker Park. Executive Chef Paul Kahan and Chef de Cuisine Chris Miller’s menu, inspired by authentic Mexican street food, is complemented by an extensive house-selected single barrel bourbon program. Housed in a defunct 1940's gas station, the Wicker Park taqueria and it’s highly sought-after patio has been a neighborhood staple for 10 years.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston