Knead Great Pizza
It's what you Knead!
PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
2101 W North Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2101 W North Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
One Off Hospitality Events
Come in and enjoy!
Pint
Come in and enjoy!
Big Star Wicker Park
Tacos. Whiskey. Honky Tonk. Big Star is a bourbon and beer-focused, taco-slinging, late-night honky-tonk in the heart of Chicago’s Wicker Park. Executive Chef Paul Kahan and Chef de Cuisine Chris Miller’s menu, inspired by authentic Mexican street food, is complemented by an extensive house-selected single barrel bourbon program. Housed in a defunct 1940's gas station, the Wicker Park taqueria and it’s highly sought-after patio has been a neighborhood staple for 10 years.