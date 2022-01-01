Go
Knead & Co. is built on high caliber, locally sourced ingredients being molded into freshly produced homemade pasta.

317 South Broadway

Popular Items

Pesto$10.00
Gnochetti pasta with a basil garlic pesto sauce (Nut Free)
Chicken Parmesan$13.00
Our crispy chicken smothered in tomato sauce, topped with Mozzarella on a sourdough baguette
5 Wings$8.00
Organic Chicken wings marinated and tossed in buffalo sauce with italian herbs and seasonings
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
2 pork meatballs, Spaghetti pasta with tomato and shredded pork sauce
Spaghetti Pink Sauce$10.00
Spaghetti noodles tossed in a tomato basil cream sauce
Garlic Parmesan Fries$7.00
French Fries tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with ketchup
Garlic Bread$6.00
Sourdough baguette topped with our housemade garlic butter, mozzarella cheese served with a side of tomato sauce
Malfadine Aglio Olio$10.00
Malfadine pasta with garlic, butter, lemon and chili
Alfredo$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with a parmesan cream sauce
Spaghetti & Tomato$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with CA tomato sauce
Location

317 South Broadway

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
