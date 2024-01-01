Kneaders Bakery & Cafe - Ammon - 056
Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3571 South 25th East, Idaho Falls ID 83404
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
U Pick Red Barn Bread Barn & Pizza - 2726 Rollandet St
No Reviews
2726 Rollandet St Idaho Falls, ID 83402
View restaurant