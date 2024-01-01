Kneaders Bakery & Cafe - Lehi - 008
Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1384 Utah 92, Lehi UT 84043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizza Pie Cafe Highland - 5435 W 11000 N #17
No Reviews
5435 W 11000 N #17 Highland, UT 84003
View restaurant
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Traverse Mountain
No Reviews
1616 W Traverse Parkway Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurant
Houston TX Hot Chicken - Lehi - 1712 West Traverse Parkway
No Reviews
1712 West Traverse Parkway Building B Unit C Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurant