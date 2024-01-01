Kneaders Bakery & Cafe - Parker - 030
Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
19190 Mainstreet, Parker CO 80134
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Parker
Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd
4.6 • 3,673
11215 S Parker rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurant