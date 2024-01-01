Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Provo
  • /
  • Kneaders Bakery & Cafe - Bulldog - 002
Main picView gallery

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe - Bulldog - 002

Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

295 West 1230 North

Provo, UT 84604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

295 West 1230 North, Provo UT 84604

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet’s Hawaiian Grill
orange starNo Reviews
711 Columbia Lane Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Shirley’s Bakery & Cafe - 1620 N Freedom Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1620 N Freedom Blvd Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bread Co - Provo
orange starNo Reviews
1774 N. University Parkway Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Brick Oven Provo
orange starNo Reviews
111 E 800 N Provo, UT 84606
View restaurantnext
Burgerlicious - 699n 600 W #4
orange starNo Reviews
699 North 600 West Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Five Sushi Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
445 N Freedom Blvd Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Provo

Bombay House Provo -
orange star4.8 • 4,566
463 N University Ave Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 1,809
223 W Center St Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
MOZZ
orange star4.7 • 407
145 North University Avenue Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000201 - Provo
orange star4.5 • 377
1774 N. University Pkwy #60 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Java Junkie - 16 West Center Street
orange star4.9 • 28
16 West Center Street Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Provo

Orem

Avg 3.9 (25 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

American Fork

No reviews yet

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe - Bulldog - 002

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston